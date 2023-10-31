PTista met this Tuesday (Oct 31) with ministers of Defense and Justice to discuss federal government actions in the State

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Tuesday (October 31, 2023) with the ministers of Defense, José Múcio Monteiro, and Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, to discuss the government’s actions to reinforce in the security of the State of Rio de Janeiro. According to Dino, the head of the Executive should announce a federal plan on the 4th (1st.nov). Actions must be taken to repress drug trafficking with actions at ports, airports and accommodation. There is also the idea of ​​targeting criminal organizations financially. On the 6th (Oct 27), Lula had ruled out the possibility of decreeing a GLO (Guarantee of Law and Order) in Rio de Janeiro to contain the security crisis.