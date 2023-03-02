President has lined up announcements of popular measures in this beginning of government

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) intends to make at least 3 announcements next week, found out the Power360:

school lunch – increase in federal transfers to municipalities in this area;

– increase in federal transfers to municipalities in this area; PAA – resumption of the Food Acquisition Program, which should be promoted as an instrument to combat hunger;

– resumption of the Food Acquisition Program, which should be promoted as an instrument to combat hunger; unrolls – program to renegotiate debts. That was what Lula himself said in a speech that should be announced in the next few days.

The president has made a series of announcements of popular measures at the beginning of his government. On Thursday (2.Mar.2023), he will announce the reformulation of Auxílio Brasil and the resumption of the name Bolsa Família, which had been changed in the administration of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).