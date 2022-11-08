Colombia’s president also says that he will send US$ 200 million a year to a fund set aside for the protection of the forest.

The President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, said this Tuesday (8.Nov.2022) that the leadership of the President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) is “fundamental” to preserve the Amazon. The statement was given to CNN Brazil during COP27, the UN (United Nations) conference for discussions on climate issues, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

“Brazil’s presence is fundamental in an issue that is absolutely strategic in the fight against climate change”, said too.

Petro says he expects a meeting with Lula “coming soon”, stated that there is a mismatch between the agendas of the 2 to hold the meeting at the moment. The Colombian leader also met with the presidents of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and Suriname, Chan Santokhi, at the Colombian stand at COP27.

In addition to Brazil, Venezuela, Colombia, Suriname, Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, Guyana and French Guiana also hold parts of the Amazon rainforest.

At the meeting between Petro, Maduro and Santoki, the heads of state agreed to promote a “great Amazon Agreement” to outline the guidelines needed to develop a new approach to saving the Amazon.

According to Petro, the protection of the biome must be a commitment for the 9 countries that share the ecosystem. For him, governments have “a responsibility to the world”, and that is why it is essential to present initiatives to recover and preserve the forest. He also declared that Colombia will send US$ 200 million (R$ 1.03 billion in this Tuesday’s quotation) a year to protect the forest.

“Without a doubt, we are strong enough to propose something positive to the world. That’s why we’re going to open a fund where we’ll have around US$ 200 million a year to protect the Amazon. Today, I want to welcome you to the great Amazon agreement so that this effort becomes one of the great banners of humanity”, stated Petro.