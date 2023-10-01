Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 01/10/2023 – 17:29

Discharge was originally scheduled for next week, but the medical team brought forward his departure, highlighting the good clinical evolution of the president, who underwent hip surgery last Friday. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was discharged this Sunday (01/10) from unit of the Sírio-libanês Hospital in Brasília. The departure occurred two days after the president underwent surgery to restore the right side of his hip.

Initially, his departure from the hospital was scheduled for Monday (10/02) or Tuesday (10/03), but the team accompanying the president reported, in a medical bulletin released this Sunday afternoon, that, after good clinical evolution, decided to leave the hospital early.

“The patient Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who underwent total hip arthroplasty surgery on the right and also blepharoplasty on 9/29, after good clinical evolution, has been discharged from hospital and will continue in outpatient rehabilitation”, pointed out the medical bulletin .

On social media, Lula thanked the support and joked that he is ready to run a marathon.

“I was discharged and I’m already at Palácio da Alvorada, where I’ll be working in the coming weeks. Thank you for the prayers and all the messages of affection. I am recovering to work even harder for Brazil and run a marathon”, wrote Lula.

The president left the unit without speaking to the press, and the car transporting him continued to the Palácio do Alvorada. At his official residence, Lula will discuss matters relating to the Presidency of the Republic over the next three weeks, such as the decision on the name of the new minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), replacing retired minister Rosa Weber, and the new attorney general of the República, who will fill the vacancy left by attorney Augusto Aras.

According to the medical team, at Alvorada, Lula will continue with outpatient rehabilitation exercises for the operated hip and physiotherapy sessions.

Surgery

Lula has osteoarthritis in the head of the femur in his right hip, which is wear and tear on the cartilage that covers the joints, which causes pain and even limitations in movement, due to friction between the bones. In recent months, the president has been complaining of pain more frequently. The surgery consists of placing prostheses to replace the bone of both the head of the femur and the bone cavity (acetabulum) where it fits, restoring the ability to articulate and move the leg and hip.

During the surgery, Lula underwent general anesthesia, a standard procedure in this type of operation.

Recovery

According to orthopedic doctor Giancarlo Polesello, the specialist responsible for the president’s hip surgery, the prediction is that Lula would start exercising, trying to stand and walk in the first few days.

“As long as the patient is able, is conscious, and recovers muscle strength, it is desirable to remove the patient from bed as quickly as possible. If this is achieved, we should achieve this tomorrow morning, because he woke up very well, he is already talking, his lower limb strength is very useful. Probably, [o presidente] He will start actively exercising in bed, then we try to keep him sitting on the bed and so on until he is able to get out of bed, stand up, and take his first steps. He will be able to step on the ground with all his might,” he assured, last Friday.

In this first phase, according to the doctor, Lula will have to use a walker and crutches to help with his balance until he can stand and walk fully.

The president should feel some pain from the operation for up to two weeks, Polesello said. The prognosis is that within 6 weeks, around a month and a half, he will be fully capable of resuming an intense schedule, including travel.

Eyelid surgery

In addition to hip surgery, Lula underwent an eyelid procedure, blepharoplasty, which involves removing excess skin in the region, which gives the appearance of a droopy eyelid.

According to doctor Kalil Filho, the surgery was not informed in advance because it depended on the success of the hip operation. According to him, the hip arthroplasty began promptly at 12pm and ended at 1:13pm. After preparing the room and changing teams, the president underwent blepharoplasty, which lasted from 3pm to 4:16pm. The second procedure was carried out by ophthalmologist Eliane Forno.

“It was not certain that he would undergo any type of procedure. After the end of the orthopedic surgery, he responded very well to the surgery and anesthesia, he took advantage and made this correction”, explained Kalil.

Recovery from this operation is also considered simple, according to the doctor.

jps (Brazil Agency)