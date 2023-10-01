President underwent surgery to treat osteoarthritis and another to remove excess skin from his eyelids

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), 77 years old, was discharged this Sunday (October 1, 2023) and left the Sírio-Libanês Hospital, in Brasília, around 4pm after 3 days in hospital. He underwent 2 surgical procedures last Friday afternoon (September 29th).

In a bulletin released by the hospital this Sunday morning (1st October), the possibility of discharge had already been announced.

Earlier, First Lady Janja Lula da Silva had already celebrated the possibility of the President of the Republic leaving the hospital. “There is someone who is going to have dinner at home today”he wrote on his official profile on X (ex-Twitter).

Lula left Sírio-Libanês in the company of Janja – who accompanied the president’s hospitalization. Now, the Chief Executive is heading to Palácio da Alvorada, where he will continue recovering and undergoing physiotherapy.

According to the President’s doctor, Ana Helena Germoglio, the head of the Executive will rest for 3 weeks – during which time Lula will leave Alvorada.

The professional said that Lula will not be limited in working from home, but that, “between one order and another”, You will need to undergo physiotherapy sessions. “That It’s for any patient and it would be no different for the president.”he declared in an interview with journalists last Friday (Oct 29).

“UNEVENTFULLY”

The President of the Republic underwent surgery to place a prosthesis in the head of the right femur at around 12pm last Friday (September 29th), at Hospital Sírio-Libanês.

Lula underwent the procedure to correct osteoarthritis in the joint between the femur and the pelvis, in the hip region. The procedure, called total hip arthroplasty, was completed at 1:13 pm, according to orthopedic doctor Giancarlo Polesello.

After the hip procedure, Lula also underwent plastic surgery to remove excess skin on his eyelids. It was the president’s wish.

This type of procedure is simple. It is normally performed for aesthetic purposes or because it can obstruct vision. Excess skin around the eyes is a common condition with aging, in which the tissues become more saggy.

The 2nd procedure started at 3pm and ended at 4pm. According to Polesello, an interval is necessary between the two surgeries to change material or even change the patient’s position.