The President of the Republic, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), has mild pneumonia and will, as a result, postpone the start of his trip to China until Sunday (26.Mar.2023). Lula underwent tests at the Syrian-Lebanese hospital on Thursday night (23.Mar.2023).

The president would leave on Saturday (25.Mar.2023) for a 5-day trip to China. Now, the petista will undergo medical reassessments and must travel on Sunday (26.mar.2023). The meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, was scheduled for March 28. The president's team has not yet announced a new date for the meeting. Lula undergoes routine medical follow-up. The procedures serve to monitor the health of the president. Before assuming the presidency, the PT candidate underwent a procedure to remove white plaques from the larynx on November 20. The health problem would have been caused by "vocal effort" – that is, the frequent and long speeches of the election campaign.

SQUID HEALTH

Lula is 77 years old. She does physical exercises almost daily, in which she alternates walking with weight training. He is 1.70 meters tall and, as he said in one of his speeches at election events, weighs 87 kg.