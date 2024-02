President Lula (PT) | Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/Secom

After comparing the Israeli reaction against the terrorist group Hamas to the deaths of Jews in the Holocaust, President Lula (PT) is declared “persona non grata” in Israel. Lula's disastrous speech took place this Sunday (18), during the African Union Summit, in Ethiopia.

At the time, Lula was criticizing rich countries that suspended funding to the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA). UNRWA is accused by the Israeli government of collaborating with Hamas.

“Brazilian President Lula's comparison between Israel's just war against Hamas and the actions of Hitler and the Nazis, who exterminated 6 million Jews, is a serious anti-Semitic attack that profanes the memory of those who died in the Holocaust. We will not forgive and we will not forget. On behalf of myself and the citizens of Israel, I informed President Lula that he is an undesirable personality in Israel until he apologizes and retracts his words,” said Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

By sharing on social media an excerpt of the statement given to journalistson the morning of this Monday (19), Katz said he had summoned the Brazilian ambassador to Israel to visit the Yad Vashem memorial (Holocaust Museum), “the place that bears witness more than anything else to what the Nazis and Hitler they did to the Jews, including members of my family”, added the chancellor.

Also on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that comparing Israel to the Nazi Holocaust and Hitler “is crossing a red line.”

“The words of the president of Brazil are shameful and serious. This is about trivializing the Holocaust and trying to harm the Jewish people and Israel's right to defend itself,” said the prime minister.