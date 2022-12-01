the senator Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE) stated that the next government’s negotiations to approve the ceiling-breaking PEC could burn the political capital of the elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The proposal that is already being discussed in the Senate aims to ensure the payment of the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 in the 2023 Budget outside the spending ceiling.

According to the politician, the base of the next government proposes a fiscal space of R$ 198 billion for an indefinite period, aiming for a compromise in the National Congress. The strategy, for the senator, can mark a beginning “messed up” for the next government.

“With all due respect to the negotiators, I don’t think it’s a good idea to start with a defeat. To the extent that a request for fiscal space of BRL 200 billion is presented and BRL 100 billion is obtained, this cannot be counted as a victory”, said Alessandro Vieira in an interview with the newspaper The globe released this Thursday (1st.Nov.2022).

“It is burning political capital, at the same time that it is omitting and passing its hand on the secret budget, on the election of Arthur Lira, on the composition of the old agreements as usual. It’s a bumpy start.”

The senator presented an alternative proposal to the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) authorizing the use of R$ 70 billion outside the spending ceiling for a period of 6 months and claims that the next administration should present a new fiscal rule after the period. According to the politician, it is necessary “have predictability” in public spending.

“There is no difficulty in making a balance between fiscal responsibility and social sensitivity. These are things that feed each other and you have to get out of populism. You cannot leave a right-wing populism and fall into a left-wing populism”he declared.

The PEC has already begun to be discussed at the Senate’s CCJ (Commission on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship). Afterwards, it will be analyzed in the plenary of the House and voted on in 2 rounds. The text needs to be approved by at least 3/5 of the senators to go to the Chamber of Deputies, where it must go through the same process.

Read below the main points of the text of the PEC fura-ceto: