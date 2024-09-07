Fans insulted and called the president a “thief”; the incident occurred during a match between Brazil and Ecuador

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) was the target of insults and boos during the football match between Brazil and Ecuador on the night of the 6thª fair (6.Sep.2024), valid for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

The incident occurred during a break in the match due to medical care being given to one of the players on the field. In videos circulating on social media, people in the stands chant: “Lula, thief! You belong in prison” and “Hey, Lula, go fuck yourself”.

The Brazilian team won the match against Ecuador with a score of 1-0. The Brazilian goal was scored by Rodrygo.

Watch the moment when Lula is booed and insulted by fans;

This is not the first time that the head of the executive branch has been the target of hostility during Brazilian national team matches. In October 2023, fans chanted the same chant against the president during a game between Brazil and Venezuela in Cuiabá.

