Brace from Lukaku, final goal from Lautaro. Inzaghi wins the three points and momentarily overtakes Milan in fifth place
Inter are back to winning ways in the league: after four defeats and one draw in the last five days, Inzaghi’s team beat Empoli away (3-0) thanks to Lukaku’s brace and Lautaro Martinez’s goal. The Nerazzurri momentarily overtake Milan in the standings and will now be able to concentrate on the second leg of the Coppa Italia scheduled for Wednesday.
April 23, 2023 (change April 23, 2023 | 14:26)
