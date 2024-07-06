President officially candidate of the PSOL, which is behind in the polls, and is counting on the strength of the Barbalho family to reach the 2nd round

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) officially supports the current mayor of Belém (PA), Edmilson Rodrigues (Psol). This, however, is far behind in researches. Even the most optimistic believe that his reelection will be difficult. Therefore, the strategy at this time is to avoid direct public gestures.

With this scenario, the PT member runs the risk of having a Bolsonaro supporter running the city in 2025, the year of COP30a UN (United Nations) event on climate change. It is the largest climate event on the planet and Lula wants to use it as a showcase for the Amazon and the government’s commitment to the environment.

Belém, for example, was not on the list of destinations for the president’s trips in recent weeks. The PT member used the period to visit several cities run by allies to deliver projects and provide a platform for his protégés. This could only be done until July 5.

Starting this Saturday (6.Jul), come into force restrictions on candidates in the October municipal elections. The The Electoral Law prohibits mayors from participating in events involving the handover of works, inaugurations and ceremonies of this type. In other words, Lula no longer has the opportunity to promote Edmilson’s candidacy.

The capital of Pará is far from being an unimportant city for the federal government, especially next year. In practice, because of this, Lula is trusting in the political articulation of the well-regarded and allied governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho (MDB).

The name he indicated for the mayor’s office is the state deputy Igor Norman (MDB). It is tied with Eder Mauro (PL), supported by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in recent researches.

However, Lula’s assessment is that the Bolsonaro supporter’s ceiling is low. This means that due to his high rejection rate, he will not have the strength to go much further than he is showing in the polls.

The idea is that the former president’s influence in Belém would not be the same as it has in the interior of the state. They trust in the positive impact of Helder, who won the 2022 election in the 1st round with 70.41% of the votes. The dispute between Lula and Bolsonaro in the 2022 2nd round in the capital of Pará, however, was tight. The PT candidate won by 50.28% to 49.72%. The risk of Eder Mauro being successful in 2024, therefore, is not negligible.

The Barbalhos group wants to take Normando to the second round and have a natural union around his name against the right, counting on Lula’s more active support. They say that the current city hall’s work pace is below what needs to be done for COP30, which is why the governor indicated a new name.

In Planalto, there was a stalemate about whether or not to get more directly involved in the campaign for the current mayor, since the Barbalho family is also a close ally of the president.

Last Thursday (4.Jul.2024), the Minister of the Secretariat of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhawas in Belém. He participated in an event called “Federative Caravan” and recorded a video with the current mayor. In addition, he also posed with the governor.

In Ver-o-Peso, with the current mayor, the minister participated in the signing of the service order for works on the city’s main landmark. The video was posted on social media, but the visit was marred by a problem with the water supply to the location.

“I took Lula’s Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, to see the progress of the Ver-o-Peso project. We were surprised by the lack of water in the area. I called the president of Cosanpa and demanded that the problem be solved urgently.”wrote Edmilson in your X account (formerly Twitter).

Lula himself is not expected to go to Belém before mid-July or August to make deliveries of the My home, my life. Until then, allies expect that none of the opposition candidates to Bolsonaro’s name will be able to get on the platform with the PT candidate, maintaining neutrality in the 1st round.