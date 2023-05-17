CNT showed that the PT government is considered positive by 43% of respondents; rate is lower than in Lula 1 and 2

President’s personal performance Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) at the head of the Executive is approved by the majority of Brazilians (57.4%) while 34.8% disapprove. Another 7.8% said they did not know or did not respond. The data are from the 158th Survey CNT (National Transport Confederation) of Opinion.

The survey also showed that Lula’s mandate is evaluated positively (“good” or “excellent”) by 43% of the population and negatively (“bad” or “terrible”) by 25% of respondents. For 28%, the PT government is regular. Here’s the full (4 MB). The study was carried out from May 11 to 14, with 2,002 respondents.

According to the survey’s history, the president’s current term is the one that began with the lowest positive evaluation in relation to the beginning of the 1st and 2nd Lula administrations, which were, respectively, considered “good” or “excellent” by 45% and 50% of Brazilians in 2003 and 2007.

Read below:

The CNT poll also showed that Brazilians believe that President Lula’s government should do better worse in relation to the fight against corruption (43%), in security (25.1%) and in the economy (24.1%).

With regard to the areas in which the petista should have a better performance, respondents listed the fight against poverty (37.4%); education (34.3%); and health (26.5%).

Here is the complete ranking:

In addition, the majority of the population says they approve of the following measures announced by the president:

In contrast, the actions most disapproved by Brazilians are, respectively, the increase in the number of ministries (65% disapprove and only 27% approve) and the 9% increase in the salary of federal civil servants (51% are against and another 44% are in favor).

GOVERNMENT LULA X BOLSONARO

President Lula’s government is being better than the former president’s management Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for 46.5% of those interviewed by the CNT. However, another 26.7% said that the PT administration is doing worse than the previous government.

In addition, another 22% considered that Lula’s government is the same as Bolsonaro’s, while 4.8% answered that they do not know how to assess it.