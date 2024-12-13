The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, The rehabilitation work has already begun. after the two operations he underwent this week for an intracranial hemorrhage, supposedly derived from a domestic accident he suffered in mid-October.

The president remains hospitalized in the Syrian-Lebanese Hospital in Sao Paulo.

In the latest update on his health status, published on his official account on the social network has moved to “semi-intensive care”, in a favorable evolution.

The president, according to the latest report this Friday morning, “remains lucid and oriented, has eaten normally and walks through the corridors” of the hospital.

A blow to the head in October

The president, 79 years old, He hit his head in the bathtub of the official residence and, although he did not lose consciousness, he required five stitches in his back.

The accident caused him to cancel his trip to Russia to participate in the BRICS+ summit, although at later times he did maintain his agenda and in fact traveled last week to a Mercosur leader summit in Uruguay.