For deputy Pedro Lupion (PP-PR), the president’s speeches make it “difficult to have a good relationship”

O congressperson Pedro Lupion (PP-PR) said that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) is “aggressive” with agribusiness and hinders the relationship with the sector. For the leader of the FPA (Frente Parlamentar da Agropecuária), the Chief Executive hinders the bridges built by the Vice President and Minister of Industry Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) and Minister Carlos Fávaro (Agriculture and Livestock).

“Unfortunately, we have back a former political Lula, who has been aggressive with the sector”, he declared in an interview with the newspaper The globe published this Monday (May 22, 2023). “Lula has already called the ruralists fascists and bad characters. This distances us, it becomes difficult to have a good relationship.”

According to Lupion, if Lula “create a wall” with the bench for the performance of the CPI (parliamentary commission of inquiry) of the MST (Landless Rural Workers Movement), there will be “proof that the government supports this movement and these illegal invasions”.

The deputy said that the objective of the CPI is to investigate where the financing for land invasions and the support received by the MST come from. “It seems that there are people from the government involved, and the MST maintains direct influence over the Executive, even appointing positions“, he said. “The MST doesn’t even have a CNPJ, it wouldn’t have the money for that on its own. Their goal was never land reform. It’s a political fight.”

Asked about the appointment of congressperson Ricardo Salles (PL-SP) for the position of rapporteur of the CPI, Lupion said that the congressman is “competent” It is “you have every right” to apply for the position. Former Minister of the Government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Salles is investigated for environmental crimes and has a history of clashes with the MST.

“any chosen name [para a relatoria da CPI] would face this question. Salles has technical ability”, stated Lupion.

Regarding Fávaro, the deputy declared that the minister “He has been a great conversationalist”.

“He needs the bench, and we need him too. The messages from Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and Carlos Fávaro are great”, he said, adding that he has “things” that get in the way of this relationship. “I can mention the government’s support for MST acts and Lula’s attacks on agribusiness“, he said. “When he [Lula] gets carried away on the microphone, the relationship is strained.”