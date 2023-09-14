If he wins the Argentine elections, candidate for Casa Rosada says he would have nothing to talk about with the Brazilian president

Argentina’s presidential candidate, Javier Milei, said that the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) “not just a socialist“, but yes “someone who has a totalitarian vocation”. Statements were made in an interview with the British magazine The Economist.

Milei won the Argentine primaries, held on August 13th, and is leading the electoral polls for the October 22nd election. If he wins the election, the right-wing politician said he would have nothing to talk about with Lula and the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, whom he called “communist”.

On the other hand, he said that “I would have no problem sitting with the [Luis] Lacalle Pou [Uruguai]I would have no problem sitting with the president of Paraguay [Santiago Peña]I would have no problem sitting down with the president of Ecuador, with the [Guillermo] Lasso. I would have no problem sitting down with the president of the United States [Joe Biden]obviously”.

There is a fear that the coalition candidate “La Libertad Advances”, if you take over the Casa Rosada, try to take Argentina out of Mercosur. The movement, however, was denied by economist Diana Mondino, who will possibly head the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the event of Milei’s victory. In an interview with Globeshe said that the idea is to modernize Mercosur, not abandon it.

When asked about the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with whom he is usually associated, Milei stated that the former head of the Executive “fought a worthy fight against socialism”. He also said he had doubts about the Brazilian electoral system, suggesting that the elections were rigged. “There are some voting behaviors that are anomalous”, he justified.

Something similar would have happened in this year’s Argentine primaries, according to Milei. “We have studies that show that in these elections [primárias] we were robbed of 5% [dos votos]”, he stated. “What we have to do is improve auditing mechanisms.”

Also according to the candidate, the extremist acts of January 8th were organized by the Lula government itself.

WHO IS MILEI

Javier Gerardo Milei is 52 years old, has a degree in economics and led the primary election on August 13, 2023, with 30.4% of the votes in the dispute for the Presidency of Argentina. He is on the right of the ideological political spectrum, with liberal ideas on the economy. He advocates closing the country’s Central Bank, doing away with the peso and using the US dollar as the local currency.

The candidate is running for Casa Rosada for the coalition “La Libertad Advances” (in Portuguese, Freedom Advances). Milei defines herself as “anarcho-capitalist” It is “ libertarian” – is against State interference in society and in favor of the free market system. He says his program will be a “chainsaw” to cut public spending. He claims that global warming is a lie, is in favor of the sale of organs and defends the non-compulsory and private education system.

