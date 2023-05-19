Former president claims that Lula is governing with his liver and that his only concern is to say that he took a destroyed country

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated that the current Chief Executive Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) is a “senile, outdated figure” and who governs the country “with the liver”. He also said that the petista is a person “who have a sad past and keep potentializing things that didn’t work out” in his previous governments.

“He is ruling with his liver. He is a senile, outdated figure. So far, his concern is to say that he took a destroyed country. All we have to do is keep quiet and he makes our campaign for the future”, declared Bolsonaro in an interview with the magazine Look published this Friday (May 19, 2023). He does not directly mention the name of the current president.

In the last 2 months, Bolsonaro has already given testimony to the police 3 times. He is currently the target of a PF (Federal Police) operation investigating an alleged information fraud scheme on the covid vaccination card.

In the last interview with the PF, held on Tuesday (May 16), the former president said he did not believe that his former aide, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, had defrauded his card and that of his daughter, Laura Bolsonaro. He said he was unaware of the insertion of false data in his document and that, if Cid had tampered with it, it was not by request. Read the full testimonial at PDF (4 MB).

In the interview published this 6th (May 19), Bolsonaro said that, even before leaving the Presidency, he had already been warned the possibility of being arrested. He claims he is being targeted with the intention of marking him “with the title of ex-convict”.

“To have some reason to justify it [prisão]I would need to have done at least 10% of what he [Lula] he did. And I did 0%. Some important people, I won’t say the names, they said before the end of the government that they want to arrest me. A light prison, just to stamp myself with the label of ex-convict”said Bolsonaro.