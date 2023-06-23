Liberation criticizes Lula’s positions on the war in Ukraine and his proximity to Nicolás Maduro

the french newspaper liberation put the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) in cover of its edition this Friday (23.jun) with the title “Lula, the disappointment” and with allegations that the agent would be a “false friend of the west”. Read on site (for subscribers).

Criticism is given especially for the PT’s positions regarding the war in Ukraine. “The Brazilian president is not the precious ally we imagined, especially when it comes to ostracizing the new pariah of the West: Russia, guilty of an intolerable invasion of Ukraine”says the newspaper.

The invitation to Nicolás Maduro to participate in a meeting of South American presidents in Brasilia was also frowned upon. The publication questions whether Lula is unaware of the abuses committed in the “Bolivarian Republic of Authoritarianism”.

The publication stated that, on the international scene, Lula was expected as a “messiah”, but it was a mirage or a blurred image. The Brazilian president’s difficulties with Congress also do not go unnoticed.

According to liberationthe petista is with the “hands tied by Congress”. “The real war he faces is in Congress, not Bakhmut. [na Ucrânia]”said the writer of the Power360 Thomas Traumann to the newspaper.

Despite the criticism, Liberation says that Lula’s posture is better than that of his predecessor, the former president Jair Bolsonaro.

The meeting with President Emmanuel Macron this 6th (June 23) is described as an attempt to revive the bilateral relations that were eliminated under the government of Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula is cited as “diplomatically hyperactive” that multiplies trips abroad, with meetings with more than 30 leaders, “more than Bolsonaro in 4 years”.

“The former metallurgist put an end to 4 years of a nightmare called Bolsonaro […] 4 years of accelerated deforestation, extreme polarization and, especially, international isolation for a more than emerging nation”says the newspaper.

This is the 2nd time that Lula has been criticized by a French newspaper for his statements. O L’Express stated on June 7 that the “magic” the president’s diplomacy is over and that “Lula is no longer Lula”. The reasons are the same: the war in Ukraine and the proximity to Venezuela.