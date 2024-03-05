The governor of Minas Gerais wanted to have discussed the topic during the PT member's visit to the state, but the agenda was not confirmed

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) invited the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeo Zema (New), to discuss, at Palácio do Planalto, the State debt. The meeting will take place at 5pm on Wednesday (6th March 2024). The Minas Gerais native wanted to have discussed the topic during the PT member's visit to Minas Gerais, but the agenda was not confirmed.

“Finance Minister Haddad, since December, has been analyzing proposals to address the issue of the historical debt that Minas Gerais has. We created a proposal regarding this, we started to deal with it, but we haven’t finished dealing with it, but the president will receive the governor of Minas Gerais tomorrow”he declared.

In February, Zema thanked Lula for his visit to the State. He said that the ideological differences between him and the PT member are reconcilable when it comes to public works. According to Zema, cooperation between the federal and state Executive does not require political beliefs and must be guided by pragmatism.

The governor also asked for the PT member's help to punish those responsible for the Brumadinho dam collapse: “We didn’t have the same outcome in Mariana, it’s been 8 years”. The topic should be on the agenda of the conversation with the president in Brasília as well.