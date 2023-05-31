In a telephone conversation, the president thanks the gestures of the pontiff “in defense of democracy” in Brazil

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) had a telephone conversation with Pope Francis this Wednesday (May 31, 2023). The Chief Executive, who announced that he will have an audience at the Vatican in the coming months, invited the pontiff to visit Brazil. Lula also thanked the gestures of the Catholic leader “at defense of democracy Brazilian in recent years. also greeted the pope “for efforts in defending peace in Ukraine and fighting poverty”.