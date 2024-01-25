President of the United States is called to a bilateral meeting with the PT member in the midst of the country's election previews

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) invited the Democrat Joe Biden, chief executive of the United States, for a state visit to Brazil. Through a letter, the PT member asked for a bilateral meeting between them in the country. The information was confirmed by Power360. In the last year of his term, Biden was never in Brazil as president. He is competing in the US presidential elections. He must seek re-election to the position. The election will be held in November this year.