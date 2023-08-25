PT has been a great defender of the more active participation of less developed countries in international instances

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) officially invited this Friday (25.Aug.2023) Angola to participate in the G20 meetings throughout the Brazilian presidency in the bloc, which will begin in December. The term of office is 1 year. The petista is in the African country for a bilateral meeting with his counterpart João Lourenço, Angolan president.

Lula has been a great advocate of more active participation by less developed countries in international forums. In the final declaration of the BRICS Summit, for example, held in South Africa between August 22nd and 24th, the president articulated the inclusion of a topic that claimed to defend the entry of the bloc’s countries as permanent members of the UN Security Council.

In Angola, Lula signed a series of cooperation agreements in areas such as agriculture, tourism, health, trade and education. The petista said that the visit to the African country symbolizes Brazil’s return to Africa.

“In recent years, Brazil has unfortunately treated African countries with indifference. For the 1st time since redemocratization, we had a president who did not visit Africa. Brazilian embassies were closed and cooperation was abandoned”he said in reference to former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

For the Brazilian president, Angola can also be an ally in environmental preservation and sustainable development initiatives. “Angola can join the effort we started at the Amazon Summit in Belém”he said.