6 in 10 voters of the current president in the 2nd round against Haddad want to repeat the choice in 2022, says PoderData

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) is the preferred choice for the 1st round of the 2022 elections of 18% of voters who voted in Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the 2nd round of the 2018 presidential race, research shows PowerDate held from the 8th to the 10th of May.

In this specific clipping, 61% say they intend to repeat the vote given to Bolsonaro in the dispute against Fernando Haddad (EN) 4 years ago. This rate has remained stable since the April 10-12 round, when the current chief executive was supplied with 15 percentage points of intentions after the former minister Sergio Moro (Brazil Union) give up the candidacy for the Plateau at the end of March.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) and João Doria (PSDB), both with 4%, and Simone Tebet (MDB) and André Janones (Avante), with 2% each, add up to 11% of the transfer intentions of the Bolsonarista vote in 2018. The pre-candidates are tied in the general margin of error of the poll, of 2 percentage points more or less.

Among those who canceled or voted blank in 2018, the PT pre-candidate has 34% of the preferences for the 1st round of 2022. Bolsonaro has 14% in this stratum. Another 5% would cancel the vote again.

To arrive at this result, the PowerDate crossed the data of the following questions: “if the election were today, which of the candidates that I am going to talk about in alphabetical order would you vote for?” and “who did you vote for president in the second round of election in 2018?”.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from May 8 to 10, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 288 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-08423/2022.

To reach 3,000 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100,000 calls until the interviewees who faithfully represent the entire population are found. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

GOVERNMENT ASSESSMENT

Bolsonaro has 80% of voting preferences in the segment of voters who approve of his government. Among those who disapprove of the mandate, 64% say they vote for Lula for October.

The PT also has almost half of the votes (45%) of those who did not know how to evaluate the current federal administration. In this segment, Bolsonaro adds up to 15% of intentions.

1st TURN

Lula (PT) has 42% of voting intentions in the 1st shift. Bolsonaro, 35%. The distance between them is 7 percentage points. in the rounds of April 24th to 26th it’s from April 10th to 12ththis difference remained at 5 pp.

Former Governor of Ceará Ciro Gomes (PDT) comes next, with 5% of intentions. It is technically tied with João Doria (PSDB)which has 4%; André Janones (Forward), with 3%; and Simone Tebet (MDB), two%. The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Eymael (A.D), Leonardo Pericles (UP), Luciano Bivar (Brazil Union), Luiz Felipe D’Ávila (Young), Pablo Marçal (Pros), Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Vera Lucia (PSTU) did not have enough mentions to reach 1%.

2nd TURN

THE PowerDate tested an eventual 2nd round between Lula and Bolsonaro. The PT comes out ahead with 49% of voting intentions, against 38% for the current president. Read the full report on Power 360.

POWERDATA

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from May 8 to 10, 2022. 3,000 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 288 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. A parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, education level, region and income. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points. The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA (Audible Response Unit) system, in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds through the keyboard of the device. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For readability, search results have been rounded. Due to this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results for some questions is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and the percentages in tables of crossing of variables can happen due to occurrences of non-response. This study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power 360 Journalism. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-08423/2022.

