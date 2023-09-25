When asked about the topic, the president said he was “not willing to touch anything” at the moment; presidency of the bank is negotiated with Arthur Lira

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Monday (September 25, 2023) that it is not willing to “mess with nothing” at this time after being questioned by journalists about when he intended to change the command of Caixa Econômica Federal. The presidency of the bank and its main directors have been negotiated with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), since July, but the delay in defining it has caused irritation in the Centrão.

“For now, I’m not willing to mess with anything. I’m willing to end the year well, I’m willing to approve the things that have to be approved in Congress and spend the end of the year with my family very happily.”said Lula.

He spoke to journalists as he left the Itamaraty Palace after receiving the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chính.

The departure of the current president of Caixa, Rita Serrano, and the 12 vice-presidents was a request made by Lira during the negotiations for the ministerial reform. The president of the Chamber was the main guide behind the changes in the Esplanada, which made official the entry of the PP and the Republicans into the government’s support base, on September 6th.

It was expected that the change in command of the bank would also be announced at that time, but it was postponed for reasons of compliance and pressure from parties, such as the PT and the MDB, so that the Housing board would not be changed.

There was an expectation that Lula could make a decision upon returning from his trip to the United States, where he participated in the UN General Assembly (United Nations). An interview given by Lira to the newspaper Folha de S.Paulohowever, angered the president.

On September 17, Lira admitted to the newspaper that political appointments for positions at the public bank would be subject to her approval and stated that the idea was to include not only the PP, her party, but also others from her political group, such as União Brasil, Republicans and part of the PL.

According to the Power360 found, the public recognition that decisions about Caixa would be taken by the deputy, led Lula to hold off on negotiations.

“Only I have the right to put it in, only I have the right to take it out. So rest assured that this will be done with the greatest tranquility in any move I make. The only position I can’t change is mine and my partner’s. [Geraldo] Alckmin [vice-presidente], that it was the Brazilian people who gave”, said Lula this Monday at Itamaraty.