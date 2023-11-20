Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 20/11/2023 – 22:26

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva nominated, this Monday (20), four names to form the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) for the next four years. The names will be published in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) this Tuesday (21).

The nominations will be examined by the Senate’s Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) and, subsequently, by the House Plenary.

The nominees are:

– José Levi Mello do Amaral Júnior, in the vacancy resulting from the end of Luiz Augusto Azevedo de Almeida Hoffmann’s term.

– Camila Cabral Pires Alves, in the vacancy resulting from the end of Sérgio Costa Ravagnani’s term.

– Diogo Thomson de Andrade, in the vacancy resulting from the end of Luis Henrique Bertolino Braido’s term.

– Carlos Jacques Vieira Gomes, in the vacancy resulting from the end of Lenisa Rodrigues Prado’s term.

Cade analyzes and decides on mergers, acquisitions of control, incorporations and other acts of economic concentration between large companies that could put free competition at risk. Its role is also to investigate and prosecute cartels and other conduct that is harmful to free competition, in addition to carrying out educational activities to educate the public about conduct that could harm free competition.