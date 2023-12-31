Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/31/2023 – 19:33

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) issued a decree this Saturday, the 30th, which increases daily rates to cover travel, accommodation and food for State ministers by up to 42.1%. Other employees had an even higher proportional adjustment, reaching up to 61.8% in some cases.

The changes come into effect in February 2024, the year in which municipal elections will be held. The adjustment comes just over a year after the last increase, offered by then president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in July 2022, also in an election year.

Bolsonaro increased the daily allowances paid to employees for travel by up to 70%. For State ministers, the increase was 15%.

Prices vary depending on destinations

Lula's decree increases the cost of funding for heads of departments for trips to Brasília, Manaus, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo from R$668.15 to R$900, an increase of 34.7%.

For ministers' trips to state capitals, the cost will increase from R$598 to R$800, an increase of 33.78%). For other routes, from R$527.84 to R$750, an increase of 42.1%.

In the case of other public servants, the values ​​vary according to the position. The highest commissioned position had an increase in the transfer in case of travel to Brasília/Manaus/Rio de Janeiro/São Paulo from R$508.38 to R$800, equivalent to 57.36% more. For other trips, the benefit for those occupying the highest commissioned positions increased from R$401.61 to R$650, an increase of 61.8%.

The transfer will not be distributed to employees who do not leave the metropolitan region in which they are based and to those who were appointed or designated to serve abroad.

The benefit is passed on in half when the leave does not require an overnight stay outside the headquarters, when the travel is on the same day as the return to headquarters, when the Union covers the expenses, when the employee stays in a property that belongs to the Union and when he/she forms part of the team support for the president or vice president's travels.