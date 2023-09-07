Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, 77, is struggling to push forward with his projects in Congress because he won the Brazilian presidential election by less than two points and did not achieve a parliamentary majority at the polls either. For this reason, he incorporates two new parties into his government eight months after assuming power. Until now, both formations were allies of the defeated Jair Bolsonaro. One is the political arm of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God and the other is led by the president of the Chamber of Deputies. Each party achieves a ministry in a Cabinet that already has 38 portfolios. This is the second round of relays that Lula has promoted with an eye on expanding his parliamentary support. On both occasions, the main victims have been ministers.

President Lula announced the changes in a brief note on Wednesday night, at the gates of a festive bridge, and minutes before addressing the country in a televised speech on the occasion of Independence Day, this Thursday, in which he praised three ideas: democracy, sovereignty and unity. This morning he presided over the solemn military parade in Brasilia to commemorate the 201st anniversary of independence before taking off for New Delhi, where the G-20 is being held this weekend.

The solemn act in the capital has contrasted with the tension and coup threats of September 7 during Bolsonaro’s presidency. This edition is being held, in any case, in the midst of a tense atmosphere between the military and the president after the failed coup attempt last January, when thousands of Bolsonaro supporters assaulted the main democratic institutions. The leftist has led the parade along with his wife, Janja, (dressed in that intense red that the Bolsonaristas hate so much) and the Minister of Defense, José Múcio.

With these changes, Lula heads a multicolored Cabinet made up of 10 parties that share 38 ministries. The hard core is in the hands of veteran men from Lula’s Workers’ Party. The leftist won the elections at the head of a broad coalition, as shown by the fact that his vice president is an old adversary, Geraldo Alckmin, a classic center-right who governed São Paulo for four terms and lost a presidential election to the leader of the Workers’ Party.

Governing Brazil has always required satisfying, to a greater or lesser extent, the powerful parties of the so-called Centrão (the great center), a magma of acronyms leaning to the right that openly offer the vote of deputies and senators in exchange for positions in the Administration, if possible, with juicy budgets. The negotiation with Lula has lasted two months.

Republicans, a party created by one of the most powerful evangelical denominations in Brazil, the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, which also owns a television channel, assumes the Ministry of Ports and Airports. A sample of daily political contortionism in Brazil, the most powerful Republican elected position is the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, who was Bolsonaro’s minister and is the most likely name to succeed him as right-wing leader now that the former president has been disqualified and will not be able to stand for election until 2030.

The Sports portfolio remains in the hands of the Progressive Party, which is progressive by name, but which is important above all because it is led by the president of the lower house, Arthur Lira, who has been an invaluable parliamentary ally of Bolsonaro.

To square the sudoku, Lula has dismissed the head of Sports, a former volleyball player named Ana Moser. Her departure is added to that of the first head of Tourism, in July. Lula, who boasted of having a third of female ministers, is now being criticized because they are the first victims of his moves to attract support. To make matters worse, the only male affected by these ministerial microcrises has been relocated to a newly created portfolio.

Lula referred to the dismissals in an interview like this: “It is always difficult to say [a un ministro], ‘look, I’m going to need the ministry because I have made an agreement with a party and I need to attend to it.’ But that’s politics.”

With these incorporations, Lula and the Workers’ Party aspire to facilitate the processing of their parliamentary projects. For now, they have managed to carry out the new fiscal framework to clean up public accounts, but with enormous efforts and thanks to a controversial instrument, the delivery of huge budget items directly to parliamentarians who can invest them in projects of their choice in their constituencies. .

The Brazilian Congress is known for its greed, the total absence of ideological content from almost all parties and the scant ideological fidelity. Beyond the Workers’ Party and the Socialism or Liberty Party, the rest of the acronyms are rather interest groups that mutate, ally or break up at astonishing speed. And each legislature there is a transfer window to change parties without being penalized.

