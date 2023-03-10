August 2016 report shows that PT had included only 9 items to the Union’s assets

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) received 568 objects in his first 2 terms (2003-2006 and 2007-2010). Of this amount, the PT incorporated 559 items to his personal collection, according to data from the Personal Cabinet of the Presidency in 2016, provided for the report by the TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União) and approved by the plenary of the Court in August 31, 2016. read the full of the judgment (2 MB).

At the time, the Court ordered the Secretariat of Administration of the Presidency of the Republic and the Personal Office of the President of the Republic that all documents and gifts received by presidents during official visits and trips in Brazil or abroad should be included in the assets of the Union.

The process reported by Minister Walter Alencar Rodrigues was based on the decree 4,344 de 2002. According to the device, all bibliographic and museological documents received by presidents during gift exchange ceremonies, official visits, trips abroad, audiences and trips by heads of State should be incorporated into the Union’s assets.

The document also determined the incorporation of 144 items received by the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) to the set of public goods. The former chief executive, however, delivered only 6 objects and left 138 in her personal collection.

According to the newspaper The globe:

Lula should have returned 434 gifts out of the 559 received;

Lula returned, however, 360 gifts;

the items were evaluated in BRL 199,436.04.

Dilma should:

returned 117 out of 138 gifts;

the former president would have returned 111 – she said at the time that 6 objects were on the premises of the Presidency.

Both the gifts received by Lula and Dilma had been included in the Infoap (Private Collection Management System of the Presidency of the Republic).

O Power360 sought the Presidency to find out whether the Court’s decision was complied with. Secom (Secretary of Social Communication) replied that “the recommendation set out in Decision 2255/16 of the TCU was complied with”.

The Court’s decision, however, fixed an exception for:

items from very personal nature ” – personalized medals;

own consumption items – hats, t-shirts, ties, slippers and perfumes.

Secom did not detail how many and which objects were returned by Lula and Dilma. The space remains open for other manifestations.

According to the TCU, the audit carried out at the Office of the President was carried out to investigate the diversion or disappearance of assets belonging to the Union in the palaces of Planalto and Alvorada. The request for inspection met the request of the then senator Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil-GO), currently governor of Goiás. read the full of the request (19 KB).

In the report, the Court of Accounts established a period of 120 days for all those responsible for keeping the goods to be identified, as well as the location of the 568 goods received by then-former President Lula. The same determination was extended to Dilma in relation to the 144 items received during her mandates.

TO THE “JUNCH” AND THE “GOLD” OF SQUID

After the release of the report, in August 2016, a survey was presented by the director of the Lula Institute, Paulo Okamotto, to Judge Sérgio Moro, in November of the same year, as shown in the Power360.

According to the survey, Lula’s collection had 9,037 pieces and occupied 11 containers. The collection of the former president brought gifts from Emilio Odebrecht, Eduardo Campos and even Aécio Neves. A “junk” of the petista had been accumulated during the years in which he occupied the Presidency of the Republic (2003-2010).

There are 987 pages of photographs and a 1,032-page spreadsheet describing all items:

here is the full of photos (2 MB);

the documents describing the items have been separated in part 1 It is two (2 MB and 2 MB respectively).

Among the objects are T-shirts, paintings depicting Lula and the then First Lady, Marisa Letícia (1974-2017), caps, figurines, trophies and sacred images. However, there are more valuable items. In the document produced by the institution, the expression “in gold” appears 40 times in the gift list. Here are the Photos (2 MB) and descriptions of these items (147 KB).

BOLSONARO’S JEWELS

newspaper report The State of S. Paulo revealed last Friday (3.Mar.2023) that the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL) would have tried to bring diamond jewelry to Brazil without paying taxes. The pieces, valued at BRL 16.5 millionwould be a gift from the government of Saudi Arabia to the then first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro.

The jewelry set consisted of a necklace, ring, watch and diamond earrings with a certificate of authenticity from Chopard, the Swiss brand of luxury accessories.

The pieces were seized at the Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo. They were in the backpack of an advisor to the then Minister Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy), who was part of the federal government’s entourage in the Middle East, in October 2021.

The IRS kept the jewels. The legislation requires that goods that enter the country and exceed the value of US$ 1,000 are declared. In this case, Bolsonaro would have to pay import tax equivalent to 50% of the value of the product and a fine equal to 25% of the total seized item – a total of R$ 12 million.

To enter the country without paying the tax, it was necessary to say that it was an official gift for the First Lady and the President of the Republic. In this way, the jewels would be destined to the Union’s assets.

According to the report, the former chief executive tried to recover the jewels another 8 times, using Itamaraty and officials from the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the Federal Revenue and the Navy. He was unable to retrieve them.

Bolsonaro denied the illegality of the pieces and said he was being accused of a gift he neither asked for nor received. Michelle also said she was unaware of the set.

After the publication of the article, the former head of the Special Secretariat for Social Communication of the Bolsonaro government, Fabio Wajngarten, published a series of documents referring to the case and stated that the jewels would go to the presidential collection.

Despite the letters released by Wajngarten, the Federal Revenue said on Saturday (4.mar) that the Bolsonaro government had not followed the necessary procedures to incorporate the jewels into the Union’s collection.

On Tuesday (March 7), the PF (Federal Police) had access to a document showing the 2nd package of jewels coming from Saudi Arabia listed as the former president’s private collection. The new document contradicts Bolsonaro’s version, which claimed that the jewelry donated by the Saudi government would be sent to the Union’s collection.

With the PF statement, Bolsonaro confirmed that the 2nd jewelry box of the Swiss luxury brand Chopard was listed as a personal collection. However, the former president continued to deny the illegality of the pieces.

LAW OF 1991

The law establishing rules for receiving gifts by presidents was signed in 1991 by former president Fernando Collor. Since then, legislation has been amended in 2002 and 2016 to define criteria for gift exchanges between heads of state.

The law 8,394 of 1991, signed by Collor, legislates on documents from the private collection of the President of the Republic. The items become part of the cultural heritage and the government would have preference in case of sale.

In 2002, the then president Fernando Henrique Cardoso signed a decree which regulates the legislation. From this, it was determined that documents acquired in “gift exchange ceremonies” during official visits or State trips abroad would be incorporated into the Union.

The decree meant that for years the heads of the Executive considered goods acquired only in official gift ceremonies as public property, disregarding items received in official visits.

The ambiguity in the law made the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) manifested itself.