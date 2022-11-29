Favorite to assume the Ministry of Finance, former mayor participated in a meeting with the MDB

The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), included the former mayor and former minister Fernando Haddad (PT) in a meeting with the MDB this Monday (28.Nov.2022). Haddad is the most likely to take over the Ministry of Finance in the new government.

Haddad is a name Lula trusts. He emerged strengthened after running for governor of São Paulo. Even though he lost to Bolsonarista Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), obtained the best PT result in the history of the State.

The meeting with the MDB leadership was close. The party will probably form part of the base of the Lula government. Among those present, Haddad was one of those who least spoke.

In addition to Lula and Haddad, there were:

Haddad arrived in Brasília with Lula this Sunday (27.Nov.2022). He will participate in the government transition works.

“I was invited exclusively to interact with the economics group that makes the transition here. I have not received any other invites.”he said on Monday night.

Haddad said he would have a series of meetings with economists on the transition team. Over the weekend, he spoke to financial market operators as Lula’s representative.