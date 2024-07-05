Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/05/2024 – 15:37

In an improvised tent, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will be attending the inauguration of the new campus of the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp) in the city of Osasco on Friday, the 5th. The project, however, which has already cost more than R$900 million, is not yet complete and the president was asked by a third-year law student, Jamile Fernandes, to finish the project.

According to the student, only half of the project is being inaugurated today. “The work is not finished. What is being inaugurated today is only half of the work. There are still student housing, restaurants and auditoriums missing. The university is not truly ours, only 8% of the student body are black. We have to work with reality,” said Jamile.

In his brief speech during the event, the former Minister of Education and current Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, responded to the Unifesp student’s demands, claiming that the construction of universities has no end.

“USP [Universidade de São Paulo] to this day it is being built, buildings are being constructed and teachers are being hired”, said Haddad addressing the student.

Haddad recalled that since the Lula government began “the largest public university plan in Brazil” in 2007, 126 university buildings have been delivered. At the time, the minister continued, people asked why the government was establishing federal universities in São Paulo, a state that was already well served by universities and colleges.

“President Lula told me that the presence of federal universities in São Paulo was important because São Paulo did not have a sense of belonging,” said Haddad.

It was from then on that, according to Haddad, the federal government decided to create the university ring road in São Paulo, where only the ring road was being talked about. “Here, only the ring road was being talked about, which to this day has not been completed despite the resources sent by the federal government,” said Haddad.