Lula in Portugal | Brazilian President Lula, who angered Europe and the USA with his Ukraine speeches, began his visit to Portugal

Lula has considered Ukraine partly to blame for the war of aggression launched by Russia and has called for a negotiated solution.

of Brazil newly returned to the presidency Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has started its first European trip of the season with a visit to Portugal. The visit to Brazil’s former colonial master began in a tense atmosphere, as Lula has aroused indignation in Europe with his comments about the war in Ukraine.

Lula has called for a negotiated solution between Ukraine and Russia and accused the United States of inciting the war by arming Ukraine. Lula has also said that Ukraine is complicit in the war of aggression launched by Russia.

Brazil has not imposed sanctions against Russia or provided weapons to Ukraine.

“Although my government condemns the violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, we support a negotiated political solution to the conflict,” Lula told reporters after meeting the Portuguese president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in Lisbon.

“Brazil does not want to participate in this war. Brazil wants to create peace,” Lula continued.

See also HS Library In the cozy mystery of the book of the week, no one is allowed to leave until the perpetrator of a cruel crime is found out Lula and de Sousa greeted each other.

NATO de Sousa, the Prime Minister of Portugal, which is one of the founding members, disagreed with his guest’s positions.

“President Lula believes that the path to a just and lasting peace includes negotiation as a matter of paramount importance. Portugal’s position is different. We believe that in order for the road to peace to be possible, Ukraine must first have the right to defend itself against attack,” said de Sousa.

Comments related to the war in Ukraine could complicate Lula’s efforts to rewarm diplomatic relations that were icy under Lula’s far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro during the reign. The United States has accused Brazil of repeating Russian and Chinese propaganda.

After a flurry of criticism, Lula said on Friday that he would send his foreign policy adviser by Cesar Amorim To Kiev to meet the President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky.

Lula will address Portugal’s parliament on Tuesday before continuing on a two-day visit to Spain, where he will meet the king and prime minister.