Lula in China | Brazil and China announced that cooperation will deepen both in semiconductors and in space

The leaders of Brazil and China met in Beijing on Friday. 15 new agreements and a strong understanding of a “new era” were created between the two countries.

China’s and the Brazilian relationship is high on China’s diplomatic agenda.

At least so the leader of China Xi Jinping said to the president of Brazil Luiz Inácio to Lula da Silva, when they met on Friday in Beijing. Xi’s comments posted Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinaand were reported by the Chinese state media and Reuters news agency.

The meeting between the leaders of China and Brazil was interpreted as symbolically important in both countries. Xi emphasized that it is a meeting between “the two largest developing countries in the Eastern and Western Hemispheres.”

Determining the economic giant China as a developing country is getting harder all the time, and Brazil also ranks quite high on the human development index. But Xi’s central message seemed to be to leave the nest to Western countries.

The Wall Street Journal tightly the spirit of the meeting in its title: China’s Xi Jinping and Brazil’s Lula take a united stand against the United States. During his visit to China, Lula has criticized, among other things, the position of the US dollar in international trade.

Xi welcomed Lula through long-form celebrations, but the occasion of the meeting was not limited to mere formalities.

Lula and Xi signed a total of 15 agreements and memoranda of understanding concerning, among other things, space, trade, science and agriculture, says the Brazilian O Globo newspaper. New agreements had been expected, because Lula brought a huge delegation to the country with him, not only politicians but also economic influencers.

Xi Jinping and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva greet each other at a welcoming ceremony in Beijing.

The presidents of China and Brazil were followed by their wives at the welcome ceremony.

In Europe and the United States, there has recently been an increasingly cautious attitude towards whether China should be trusted in matters of technology critical to information security and security of supply.

Lula doesn’t care. According to the Reuters news agency, the leaders of Brazil and China agreed to set up a working group to promote semiconductor cooperation. The recent agreements also dealt with the development of the 5G network, the internet and cyber security. In addition, Brazil and China decided to build a sixth satellite that can be used to monitor the Amazon rainforest. In this way, for example, forest fires and tree cover have been located.

Already on Thursday, Lula showed his trust in Chinese technology by visiting Huawei’s research and development center in Shanghai.

“No one is stopping Brazil from improving its relationship with China,” he said after the visit, according to Reuters.

China became Brazil’s most important trade partner already in 2009, when Lula made his last state visit to the country as the president of Brazil. Since then, economic relations have only gotten closer, and about a third of all Brazilian exports go to China.

In total, the value of trade between China and Brazil increased from just over 36 billion to just over 150 billion between 2009 and 2022.

However, in his opening speech, Xi did not talk much about the countries’ bilateral relations, points out O Globo. Instead, he focused on highlighting the achievements and aspirations of the Chinese Communist Party and how Brazil could benefit from them.

According to Xi, China is turning into a “great modern socialist state”, whose openings open up new opportunities for other countries in the world. In his later announcement, the Chinese leader gave his support, among other things, to Latin American countries increasing their role in international politics.

China’s according to central television (CCTV), Xi and Lula also talked about the “Ukraine crisis”. Nothing very new was made public.

The leaders, who have sworn to impartiality for a long time, agreed that “dialogue and negotiation are the only possible way out of the crisis”. Xi and Lula called on more countries to take a “constructive role” to resolve the situation politically and agreed to continue communicating on the issue.

In addition, China and Brazil demanded more climate finance from rich countries.

According to Reuters, Lula extended an invitation to Xi to come for a return visit to Brazil in 2024.