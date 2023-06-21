The president’s positive assessment increased by 5 percentage points from April to June; disapproval is stable, with 40%

The Genial/Quaest survey released this Wednesday (June 21, 2023) shows that the government’s positive assessment of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) rose from 51% to 56% in June. Growth is driven by government action in the economy. Here’s the full (30 MB).

Disapproval dropped from 42% to 40%. The share of people who don’t know or didn’t answer also reduced from 6% to 4%. Since the last survey, carried out in April, the president has announced measures such as the popular car program and the drop in the price of gasoline.

The survey heard 2,029 people aged 16 or over in the period from June 15th to 18th. The margin of error is 2.2 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

The North is the only region where approval has not grown since the last survey, carried out in April. In the region, the assessment remained at 71%. The most significant rise is in the Midwest/North, going from 46% to 56%. The Southeast went from 45% to 51% and in the South from 43% to 48%.