Signed decree takes effect from January 10, 2024; decision was taken on the principle of reciprocity

The federal government published this Wednesday (September 6, 2023) the Decree 11.692/2023, which determines that US, Canadian and Australian citizens visiting Brazil for tourism or business will need a visa to enter the country from January 10, 2024. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had already announced the measure at the end of August . The decree is signed by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) and was published in GIVE (Official Diary of the Union). Here’s the full of the document (PDF – 69kB). The visa requirement for Americans, Canadians, Australians and Japanese had been lifted by the former president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in 2019. The return of the requirement, however, is not valid for Japan. This is because, in August, Tokyo announced that it will not require a visa for Brazilians from September 30th. The rule applies to trips of up to 90 days.