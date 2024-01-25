Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/25/2024 – 22:09

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva used his speech at the 90th anniversary of the University of São Paulo (USP) to pat his Finance Minister, Fernando Haddad, and ensure that he has contributed to the head of the economic team being recognized as the best to occupy the position in history.

After thanking USP for providing ministers to their governments, Lula pointed out that Haddad, a USPian, currently leads one of the most important positions and also recalled his time at São Paulo City Hall and the Ministry of Education.

“Now, more recently, in one of the most important, most targeted positions in the government, I have none other than the guy who was at the time the best Minister of Education in this country, comrade Fernando Haddad, and I am working to make him the best Finance Minister in this country”, declared Lula in front of his Finance Minister, who attended the ceremony.

At another point in the speech, when mentioning homeless crack users who walk like “zombies” on the streets of São Paulo, Lula recalled that Haddad began to find a solution to the problem. The reference was to the De Braços Abertos program, implemented during Haddad's tenure at the São Paulo city hall. “But the solution has disappeared, and I think we need to take responsibility for solving this problem”, added Lula during the ceremony held at Sala São Paulo, located in an area of ​​the city center with a large number of homeless people.

The event was not attended by the State Governor, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), who focused the day on agendas with Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB).

Among those present were the first lady of the country, sociologist Rosangela da Silva, Janja, vice-president Geraldo Alckmin and his wife, Lu Alckmin, the minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, and the minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad .