President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said, this Saturday (6), that he still intends to file a lawsuit questioning the privatization of Eletrobras. According to him, the lawsuits filed so far question only the fact that the government has a lower voting right than its stake in the company that was privatized last year.

In an interview with journalists during a trip to the United Kingdom, Lula said that he does not agree with the terms set at the time of the operation, which set high values ​​for a renationalization of the company, and signaled that he does not consider it fair for the government to have 43% of the company but to be limited to 8% of the votes.

In addition, the president questioned the amounts paid to the company’s directors and directors, who readjusted salaries by more than 3,576%. “The directors increased their salaries from BRL 60,000 a month to more than BRL 360 a month, and a director to hold a meeting earns more than BRL 200 million. It is not possible in a country where 33 million people pass through to live in a situation like this”.

At the time of the readjustment, the president of the state-owned company, Wilson Ferreira Júnior, had said that the increase in wages would be justifiable because it found comparisons with any private company of the same size, and that wages had been frozen since 2015.

Process

Yesterday, the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) filed an unconstitutionality action in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) questioning the voting power that the State has in Eletrobras. The action, however, does not claim the renationalization of the company, the objective of other actions that are being processed in court at the moment. The government asks that this restriction be suspended until the judgment of the case by the STF. The justification for the request is that the limitation of votes “is an affront to the constitutional principles of reasonableness, proportionality, impersonality, morality and efficiency of public administration”.