Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/29/2024 – 18:21

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) repeated this Saturday, the 29th, his assessment that the investments made by the federal government cannot be seen as “spent”, this time mentioning resources directed to the area of ​​education.

“There’s no point in anyone telling me, Lula, you’re spending too much on universities, institutes, I don’t know how many, I’m not spending anything, I’m investing in the youth of this country, in the future, because I know how important it is for us to have a profession, for a boy or girl to have an education,” said the president.

Lula spoke at an event held at Jardim Sônia Regina, in São Paulo, to announce works under the New PAC Seleções: the extension of Line 5 Lilás of the Metro and the expansion of federal institutes. Alongside the president were the ministers of Cities, Jader Filho, of Education, Camilo Santana, the vice-president, Geraldo Alckmin, and federal deputy Guilherme Boulos, pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo.

“We will continue to build universities. Today I went to the East Zone and we just laid the cornerstone of the East Zone college. Why can’t we have one here? Think about it, Camilo Santana (Minister of Education), about your program here,” said Lula.

The president stated that he chose to establish a Federal Institute in Jardim Ângela with the aim of reversing the “educational void.” “It’s where there’s less opportunity for people to study. I told Camilo that we can choose wherever we want, but I want the federal institute in Jardim Angela,” said Lula, who called for the construction of a movie theater and a theater in the space. Present at the event, Caixa president Carlos Vieira said that he could lend Caixa’s cultural center to host these activities.

The PT member also appealed to young people not to stop studying, especially women. “You will understand how to improve your lives, especially girls, so as not to depend on violence against women every day, if a woman has a profession she will not put up with a man shouting in her ear. She will only stay with the guy if she likes the guy and the guy respects her. That’s why it’s extremely important for you to study. That’s why it’s up to us to give you the opportunity. This is just the beginning,” he said.

At the beginning of his speech, Lula seemed uncomfortable with the way the event was set up, which, according to the president, left the audience without lighting. “It’s a contradiction that I carry with me from seeing the differences in each place I visit in the country. This is important to remember, next time, whoever puts up a scene like this, puts up a light so the president can see people’s faces. This is a serious problem,” he said.

Subway Expansion

The Minister of Cities, Jader Filho, said this Saturday, the 29th, that the expansion of the Lilac line of the São Paulo Metro involves an investment of R$ 1.7 billion, resulting in an increase of 4.3 km in length. At an event held to mark the announcement of the works, Jader recalled that the project is financed by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), and will have two new stations.

“This line will be 4.3 km long and require an investment of R$1.7 billion. This financing, both for the Green line and the Lilac line, comes from BNDES. There will be two new stations, Jardim Ângela and Comendador Santana, so that mobility here can improve”, said the minister together with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, the vice-president , Geraldo Alckmin, and federal deputy Guilherme Boulos, pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo.

In a speech at the ceremony, Boulos stated that it was necessary for Lula to return to the federal government so that resources could be released for the extension of the subway to Jardim Ângela, which in the past was considered one of the most violent neighborhoods in the world, he said. “I even think that Lula in another incarnation lived in the South Zone, it is not possible to have so much benefit at once by coming to the South Zone”, said the pre-candidate, who received the support of the Minister of Education in his speech. “He is a great federal deputy, defender of the people of São Paulo and the working people,” he said.

It is Lula’s second agenda this Saturday in the capital of São Paulo. During the morning, the president laid the foundation stone for the Unifesp East Zone campus and the Cidade Tiradentes campus of the Federal Institute of São Paulo.