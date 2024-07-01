Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/01/2024 – 20:03

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stated that he does not need to “answer to any rich person” or “any banker” in Brazil and said that his duty in this regard is to the “poor people”.

The statement was made during a ceremony in Salvador, Bahia, this Monday, the 1st. On the occasion, Lula criticized previous administrations that, according to him, had halted works started during their first terms.

“These scoundrels stopped the works and did not do anything, in total disregard for the needs of the people of this country. That is why I have said that I do not want to govern the country, I want to take care of this country,” he declared.

Lula continued: “I want to take care of it like we take care of anything we love, anything we like, because I also learned that what the eyes don’t see, the heart doesn’t feel.”

The president then mentioned his travels around Brazil and then criticized the richest people and the banks.

“When I see your faces, when I see your joy, when I see your anger, sometimes I say: thank God, I saw my people and it is for them that I have to do things in this country. I do not have to answer to any rich person in this country, I do not have to answer to any banker in this country,” he said.

The president added: “I have to be accountable to the poor and working people of this country, who need us to be careful and to look after them.”

In recent days, Lula has repeatedly accused banks of “making money from high interest rates” due to the Central Bank’s decision to maintain the Selic rate at 10.50%. The president has also raised suspicions of alleged speculative attacks on the real, which would result in the rise of the dollar.

The US currency closed this Monday with a rise of 1.16%, at R$5.6533, the highest price since January 10, 2022. The real has the worst performance among its Latin American peers.