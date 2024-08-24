President of the Republic stated that this is the first time he has asked for votes in São Paulo for a candidate who is not from the PT

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Saturday (Aug 24, 2024) that he could have called the candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Guilherme Boulos (Psol) of “land invader”, but chose to get closer. He said that in politics, it is necessary “to hear” and “to speak”.

Lula spoke alongside the federal deputy at a rally in Campo Limpo, a neighborhood in the southern part of São Paulo. He asked for votes for Boulos. According to the president, this is the first time in history that he has publicly supported a candidate for Mayor of São Paulo who is not from the PT. The running mate on the ticket is Marta Suplicy (PT).

“I could have broken up with Boulos, I could have called him a land invader, a guy who only wants to fight, only wants trouble, is gathering all sorts of bad things. Instead of doing that, I decided to get closer, I decided to understand, to talk, I decided to understand and be understood.”, declared the president.

Boulos was once a leader of the MTST (Homeless Workers’ Movement), which occupies properties. He is called an invader by his political opponents in the election. In July, he said that, if elected, the city government would take over underutilized properties to build social housing.

Earlier this Saturday (24.Aug), Boulos suggested that his opponent Pablo Marcal (PRTB) return to Goiás. According to him, the capital of São Paulo has no space for “bandit”.

“I will not let a criminal like Pablo Marçal get close to the city hall of São Paulo. Not here, not here, let him go to Goiás. There is no room for that here. Let them know and understand the message, here there are no children of scared fathers. Here there is Paraíba blood in my mother’s veins, here we have courage.“, he said.

LULA AND ELECTIONS IN SP

Datafolha survey released this Thursday (August 22) shows a three-way technical tie between Boulos, Marçal and Ricardo Nunes (MDB. TV presenter José Luiz Datena (PSDB) and federal deputy Tabata Amaral(PSB) have, respectively, 10% and 8% of voting intentions.

The survey was conducted by Datafolha from August 20 to 21, 2024. 1,204 voters were interviewed in São Paulo. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is approximately 3 pp (percentage points). The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number SP-08344/2024. It cost R$ 95,438.14. The amount was paid by Globo Group (contractor) and by S.Paulo Newspaper.