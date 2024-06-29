Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/29/2024 – 18:24

After being ordered to pay a fine for early electoral propaganda involving the pre-candidacy of federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol) for mayor of São Paulo, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) attended two events with Boulos this Saturday, the 29th. At both events, he was discreet in relation to his political godson and, at the second event, he even mentioned the punishment by the Electoral Court. “I cannot say Boulos’ name because I was already fined once for saying his name, I cannot say anything else,” said Lula at the end of his speech during an event in the Jardim Ângela neighborhood.

The fine was imposed on the president because, in an act to celebrate the Labor Day holiday, Lula asked for a vote for the deputy in the dispute for mayor of São Paulo, which the electoral law prohibits for the period.

In his speech, however, the PT member did not fail to mention Boulos’ rival in the race, although he did not mention Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) by name. According to Lula, the signing of the extension of the subway line cannot take place today, as scheduled, because Nunes, who is also a pre-candidate, did not attend the event.

“Today we were going to sign the contract for the subway station to get here, but the mayor who gave us the land didn’t show up, and the governor, then the Caixa Econômica Federal and the Minister of Cities decided not to sign it because it’s important to do this together with the governor and the mayor,” said Lula, taking a swipe at Nunes. “For us, when we want to make an investment, we don’t care which party the governor is from, but whether the people need the things. And that’s why bringing the subway here is a necessity to make things easier for you, to make sure that a colleague who works doesn’t have to waste 3 hours in line for the bus,” added the president.

“I still have a lot to do to improve life on the outskirts,” said the PT member at the end of his speech, before coming down from the stage and greeting the audience with Boulos.

This was Lula’s second scheduled event this Saturday in the capital of São Paulo. In the morning, the president laid the foundation stone for the East Zone campus of Unifesp and the Cidade Tiradentes campus of the Federal Institute of São Paulo.