The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said that he returned to be Brazil’s representative in order, in the first place, to rebuild the country and create jobs. Lula gave a brief account of his previous mandates, recalling that he took 36 million people out of the poverty line, placed 40 million in the middle class and generated millions of jobs in a period in which Europe lost millions in a speech during the inauguration of the board of directors of the Metallurgist Union this Sunday, 23.

“I went back to being president because we need to rebuild Brazil and create jobs”, reinforced the PT.

The second reason why he returned to be President of the Republic, according to Lula, was to recover the wage bill of workers. According to the president, the people want to work properly, take vacations and travel by plane. Lula made no direct mention of the “Voa Brasil” program, but his speech did not stop being a caress to the Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França (PSB), who accompanied him this Sunday to São Bernardo do Campo, where they participated in the inauguration ceremony of the new directorate of Metalúrgicos do ABC.

France, which is ahead of “Voa Brasil”, a program that proposes to sell airline tickets at a cost of R$ 200 to the population with income up to R$ 6,800 and who have not traveled in the last 12 months from the sale, has seen his portfolio being desired by Centrão parties and who have pressured the government to change the minister.

President Lula, still in the context that the government intends to give greater purchasing power to the poorest, said that people are already noticing food prices falling in supermarkets.

“The price of food is already falling and the people will be able to buy more,” said Lula.

He also recalled the annulment of the decree by former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) that released the purchase and possession of firearms. He said that “this business of releasing weapons is to favor traffickers”. At the end of his speech at the event, Lula made a kind of warning to the militancy and supporters not to settle down, since “we beat Bolsonaro, but we still haven’t beaten Bolsonarism.”