Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wants to take his first ride as Brazil’s president on New Year’s Sunday in a convertible Rolls Royce, as his predecessor did. But his security team does not rule out that he must resort to a closed and armored car to avoid any risk. The final decision will depend on how the situation evolves. A failed bomb attack that was intended to cause chaos in Brasilia to prevent the transfer of power and the arrest, as the main suspect in organizing it, of a Bolsonaro member linked to the coup protests set off all the alarm bells. The president-elect hopes that those who are still camped out in front of the barracks asking for military intervention will go home voluntarily before the New Year, but he does not rule out the use of force.

The plan is for the leader of the Brazilian left to begin his third term with a massive party in the heart of Brazilian politics and well supported by the international community. Some 300,000 people are expected in addition to about twenty heads of state and other foreign representatives. Security measures for the ceremony have been tightened. The authorities intend to mobilize 100% of Brasilia’s police officers. And the Supreme Court has accepted the request of Lula’s team to ban weapons from the streets of the capital for the event.

But the concentrations of Bolsonaristas who want a coup d’état persist. Diminished and radicalized in various cities. Several handmade calendars —“59 days of resistance”— recalled this Wednesday in the camp set up in front of the Army Headquarters in São Paulo that almost two months have passed since the elections. Lula got a tight victory against Jair Bolsonaro.

If the first few days thousands and thousands of people crowded onto this street, now there are a hundred at the most, but they have set up booths and, in view of what Julieta, 40, says, they have no intention of abandoning the protest. “If I have to die for Brazil, I am ready to give my life”, she proclaims before predicting that “the probability of confrontation is great”. She wears an olive green T-shirt with four numbers: 1964 (the year of the last military coup) and she uses that pseudonym because she doesn’t want to reveal her identity. She assures that she has plans to travel to Brasilia to join the camp in the capital, the main symbol of the Bolsonaristas who still believe that the elections were stolen from them.

The president’s systematic campaign against the credibility of the polls, polls and electoral authorities has made a deep impression on his supporters. Bolsonaro appealed the result but his appeal was flatly rejected and accused of acting in bad faith.

For Lula’s team, it is a priority to deactivate the protest in Brasilia because it is located 10 kilometers from the political heart of Brazil, where Lula will receive the presidential sash, although it is still unknown who will impose it on him. Nobody expects Bolsonaro to do it, who has not even recognized the triumph of the leftist leader.

“It will not be small extremist groups who will put Brazilian democracy against the wall,” warned the future Justice Minister, former judge and governor Flávio Dino, on Tuesday. “The more agreed the demobilization of the camps is, the better. This is the position of President Lula at this moment. Of course, if that doesn’t happen, action will be taken. But in a second moment, ”he explained in an appearance. Next to him, the next Defense Minister, José Múcio, asked God that the protest be undone by good means.

Múcio himself explained very graphically to what extent the plot discovered on Christmas Eve represents a qualitative leap. “When a citizen puts a bomb under a kerosene truck that is entering an airport and that could blow up a plane with 200 people, we enter the terrain of terrorism.” That is precisely the charge against the main suspect, George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, 54. During police interrogations, this manager of a gas station in the State of Pará explained the reason for his trip to the capital in mid-December: “I traveled to Brasilia to join the protests in front of the military barracks, and wait for the Armed Forces to authorized me to take up arms and destroy communism,” he said, according to Reuters. The barracks to which he refers is the main headquarters of the Army. The police also located several weapons in the apartment he had rented.

Julieta, the Bolsonarista from São Paulo, is convinced that the official police version is false and maintains that the detainee is actually a sympathizer of Lula da Silva’s party, the Workers’ Party. Little does it matter to him that this falsehood, which circulates on the networks, has been denied by the checking agencies.

Almost overnight, terrorism has become a local concern in Brazil. This was a country where an ownerless backpack in the middle of the street did not set off any alarm. Not anymore. This Tuesday one unleashed a notable police deployment that was left in a scare. But what was an abstract fear has become a tangible concern with the discovery of the bomb plot. As the Brasilia police chief said, “Bombs, that’s something that never existed in Brazil. And we will not allow it.”

The most radical Bolsonaristas would like the outgoing president to react in the style of Donald Trump. They are still waiting for Bolsonaro to abandon the silence he fell into when he lost the elections, to make a statement, tell them what to do and lead a mobilization that prevents Lula from starting a third term. In any case, the far-right remains mute, his belongings have already left the presidential palace in moving trucks and, according to the Brazilian press, he is preparing to travel to Orlando (Florida, USA) to say goodbye to 2022 and be far away when his nemesis, Lula, receive the presidential sash. A trip to Trump’s fief of which nothing is officially known.

But Juliet maintains hope. She is convinced that this rumor has been denied. “I don’t think she will abandon the town,” she says.

