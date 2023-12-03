Brazilian President Lula da Silva said this Sunday in Dubai that he hopes that “common sense” prevails between Venezuela and Guyana, referring to the referendum organized by the Venezuelan government to reinforce its claim to an oil-rich region administered by its neighbor.

“I hope that common sense prevails on the side of Venezuela and Guyana”, two countries bordering northern Brazil, said Lula in Dubai, where he participates in the COP28 on climate change.

“There is a referendum that will give the desired result” by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Lula said.

“But if there is something that the world does not need, nor does South America, it is problems,” Lula added.



Venezuela celebrates this Sunday a consultative referendum with which the government seeks to strengthen a century-old claim on the Essequiboa territory of 160,000 km2 that is under the administration of Guyana.

It should be noted that This conflict consists of 159,000 kilometers of land and rivers that both nations have been fighting since 1840, despite the fact that historical records mostly include that space in Venezuela.especially under the principle of uti possidetis iuris, “as you possess according to law, so you shall possess”, which adheres to the fact that the Venezuelan limits will be the same as before declaring its independence and they include the disputed space with Guyana.

