03/18/2024 – 8:53

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will hold, this Monday, 18th, at Palácio do Planalto, the first ministerial meeting of the year with the entire government team. The meeting, scheduled for 9 am and lasting indefinitely, takes place amid the federal government's declining approval in opinion polls and days after a crisis at Petrobras that dropped the state-owned company's market value.

Ministerial meetings are seen as “cleaning brakes” for the president to align his ministers around the management’s speeches and priorities. The 38 ministers are summoned, and other authorities such as government leaders in the Legislature also usually participate. The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, for example, canceled his trip to Germany starting yesterday to participate in the meeting.

Last year, Lula held four meetings with the heads of departments to give messages to ministers. In March 2023, for example, the head of the Executive scolded his assistants for announcing proposals without the approval of the Civil House. The meetings are closed, but the president's opening speech is usually publicized.

The first meeting of 2024 is at a time of preparation for the municipal elections. Lula needs to reverse his decline in popularity to be better able to boost allies in mayoral races. Quaest research showed that the government's positive assessment, which had reached 42% in August 2023, remained at 35% in February this year. In the same period, negative reviews increased from 24% to 34%.

The Chief Executive plans to visit all States this year as a way of improving the government's image. When traveling, the president's guidance is that ministers accompany him and promote positive agendas in the states. To achieve this, alignment of the federal government's discourse is necessary.

As shown by the Political BroadcastGrupo Estado's real-time news system, the federal government's political articulation listed 48 priority projects of the Lula 3 administration for 2024. Among them, 32 have an economic bias.

Some of these proposals have fundraising content and are part of Haddad's effort to maintain the fiscal target. Along these lines, the list includes projects such as the repayment of payroll in 17 sectors and the regularization of assets held abroad. The document also has great weight in measures aimed at access to credit and industrial policy. In meetings like today's, ministers usually defend their portfolios' budget and ask for priority in their agendas.

The meeting also takes place days after the crisis over Petrobras' dividends, which culminated in the reduction of the state-owned company's market value. The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, and the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, were on opposite sides of the discussion. Last week, Prates stated that the retention of extraordinary dividends promoted by the board of directors was guided by the “president of the Republic and his direct assistants”, but said that talking about “intervention” in the company is “wanting to create dissent, speculation and misinformation ”. The case increased the market's distrust of the state-owned company.