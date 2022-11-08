President-elect promoted a poll on his profile on the social network; First Lady replied with “yesmmmmmmmm”

President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) opened a poll on twitter to question what people think about daylight saving time. “Government that consults the population. What do you think of the return of daylight saving time?”, wrote the PT.

The poll was created around 6pm on Monday (7.nov.2022). Shortly after 2:00 am on Tuesday (Nov 8), it already had 1,672,179 votes, with 69% in favor of the return of daylight saving time and the remaining 31% against.

Lula’s wife, sociologist Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja, he responded positively to the post:

Previously, the vice president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), had already suggested that the new government will debate the issue by responding to an appeal by actor Bruno Gagliasso.

“I take this opportunity to ask our vice president-elect @geraldoalckmin to include the return of Daylight Savings Time in the transition plan. Daylight Saving Time is Brazil happy again!”, wrote Gagliasso. Lula’s vice he responded with an emoji of a pencil and a notepad, implying that the request has been noted.

END OF SUMMER TIME

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) ended daylight saving time by means of a decree signed on April 25, 2019. The measure took effect from the 2019/2020 season and is in effect until today.

According to the president, the decision was made based on technical studies, “that point to the elimination of benefits due to factors such as more efficient lighting, evolution of possessions, increase in energy consumption and changes in the population’s habits”, in addition to having been discussed with the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque.