Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/24/2023 – 12:22

Share



President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said this Saturday, the 24th, that the Brazilian people have reason to smile on this São João due to the improvement in the economy. “The economy is improving, gasoline, diesel and even picanha are already cheaper (sic). It’s the federal government working for a happier Brazil!”, says publication on the representative’s profile on Twitter.

The publication was accompanied by a video that states that “Brazil is much better, for the joy of the people”. The video also highlights the reduction in fuel and picanha prices, in addition to the resumption of programs that marked the first PT governments. “Bolsa Família is back, Mais Médicos is back, Brasil Sorridente is back”, says the piece.























