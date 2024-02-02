Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/02/2024 – 12:07

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva praised the work of the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and highlighted his competence in building dialogue with the National Congress, especially with the Chamber of Deputies, under the command of Arthur Lira (PP-AL) . According to Lula, “nothing is free” and it takes a lot of conversation to get approval in the Brazilian Parliament.

“When things go wrong in Brazil, it’s the Finance Minister’s fault; When things go well in Brazil, it is because of the President of the Republic. You just need to balance it. The economy is doing well at the moment due to the competence and behavior of Fernando Haddad directing the Brazilian economy”, declared the president in a ceremony celebrating the 132nd anniversary of the Port of Santos and Announcement of Investments in the Santos-Guarujá Submerged Tunnel this Friday , 2. The event takes place in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo.

In his speech, Lula praised the minister's “extraordinary ability” to negotiate with the Chamber and the Senate. “Nothing is free. And it is important for you to know that my party, of 513 deputies, only has 70. Therefore, you can imagine the amount of conversation that has to be done for us to be able to approve something in the Chamber of Deputies”, he commented.

In the wake of the agendas approved in the National Congress, the head of the Executive once again praised the tax reform last year, approved “for the first time, in a democratic regime”.