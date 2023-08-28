Meeting with the Minister of Economy is one more way for the PT to try to help the government in the neighboring country stay in power in the October election

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will meet on Monday (28.Aug.2023) with the Minister of Economy of Argentina, Sergio Massa, at the Planalto Palace, at 5:30 pm. The meeting is part of the efforts of the Brazilian Chief Executive to support Alberto Fernández’s government to remain in power. Massa will also meet with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, at 2 pm.

Lula is one of the main allies of Argentine President Alberto Fernández. The petista has made public appeals for help to the neighboring country. Argentina is going through political turmoil, in addition to an economic crisis, with a strong loss of the population’s purchasing power and a devaluation of the Argentine peso.

Massa wants to discuss with Lula and Haddad the new financing mechanisms for bilateral trade between the two countries. On June 26, Brazil and Argentina adopted a joint development plan with 90 actions aimed at relaunching the strategic alliance between the two countries, covering infrastructure, defense, financing exports to the Argentine market and other areas of cooperation.

On July 4, Massa and Lula discussed the Vaca Muerta gas pipeline. The meeting was held in Puerto Iguazú, Argentina, on the occasion of the 62nd Mercosur Summit.

On July 11, the Brazilian ambassador in Buenos Aires, Julio Bitelli, said that the Brazilian government is determined, “inside the possible”, to help Argentina. According to him, “some things have already been detected”, but the Plateau will not “no madness” to help neighbors.

“There is a huge political desire to contribute to mitigating the Argentine crisis, and it’s not just because of the friendship between the presidents, it’s because Brazil is interested in an Argentina out of the crisis. The Argentine crisis ends up also affecting Brazil, Brazilian exporters, Mercosur”he said in an interview with the newspaper The globe. “There is a desire [de ajudar]but within what is possible to do”he added.

On August 13, the right-wing and liberal candidate in the economy, Javier Milei, won the primary elections held in Argentina. The presidential race will take place on October 22. At the head of the La Libertad Avanza coalition – which brings together 4 Argentine right-wing parties, he obtained 30.4% of the votes.

Massa, who represents the left-wing coalition Unión por la Patria, came in second with 21.4%. Next, the right-wing candidate, Patricia Bullrich, from the Juntos por el Cambio coalition, obtained 16.98% of the vote.

Milei continues to lead in the polls. However, the survey by the Faculty of Psychology at the University of Buenos Aires indicates that the name of the new head of the Casa Rosada will only be decided on November 19, the date set for a possible 2nd round.

In the survey, the right-wing candidate appears with 38.5% of valid vote intentions. Sergio Massa, government candidate and current Minister of Economy, comes next, with 32.3%. The survey interviewed 4,623 Argentines by telephone from August 16 to 17. The margin of error is plus or minus 1.4 percentage points.

Given this scenario, the Fernández government seeks to strengthen ties with Brazil and, especially with Lula, to strengthen the candidacy of the Minister of Economy at a time when the capital, Buenos Aires, is experiencing a wave of looting of commercial establishments.

It was the Brazilian president who proposed, for example, that the NBD (New Development Bank), linked to the Brics, lend money to Argentina.

Argentina is also one of the 6 countries invited to join the BRICS (acronym used to designate the bloc formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) starting in 2024. due to an effort by the Brazilian government at the BRICS Summit held in South Africa.

Depending on the electoral result, the country may, however, withdraw the invitation. Milei and Bullrich are against joining the bloc and have already stated that, if elected, they will not proceed with the process.

Lula opposes Bolsonaro

The effort undertaken by Lula to help Peronism survive in Argentina is diametrically opposed to what former president Jair Bolsonaro defended when he was in the Planalto Palace.

On October 28, 2019, Bolsonaro refused to congratulate Fernández on his election as President of Argentina because he had made a “L” hands, a gesture associated at the time with the movement “Free squid”.

The then former Brazilian president was arrested as a result of investigations of Operation Lava Jato. “Am sorry. I don’t have a crystal ball, but I think Argentina chose badly. Fernández’s 1st act was already free Lula, saying that he is unfairly imprisoned. I already said what I came for”, said Bolsonaro at the time.

On December 11, 2019, when Fernández was sworn in as president, Bolsonaro said he hoped the neighboring country would work out. “I hope Argentina works out. After all, it is our great commercial partner here in Latin America”he stated.

Already on August 11, 2023, Bolsonaro even declared support for Javier Milei in the Argentine presidential elections and said that the 2 have many things “in common”. “We defend the family, private property, the free market, freedom of expression, the legitimate right of defense“, he said.

Lula and Fernandez

Lula and Fernández have already met 6 times in 2023. It is the international authority that has had the most meetings with the Brazilian so far. Remember the occasions when both got together:

1st Jan and 2nd Jan – Fernández came to Brazil for Lula’s presidential inauguration in Brasília; he also met with the petista at the Itamaraty Palace;

– Fernández came to Brazil for Lula’s presidential inauguration in Brasília; he also met with the petista at the Itamaraty Palace; jan and 24.jan – Lula went to Argentina on his 1st trip as president, when he participated in the CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Summit with Fernández; in addition, the 2 made a joint declaration after a bilateral meeting in Buenos Aires;

– Lula went to Argentina on his 1st trip as president, when he participated in the CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Summit with Fernández; in addition, the 2 made a joint declaration after a bilateral meeting in Buenos Aires; May – Fernández came to Brazil again for a bilateral meeting with Lula at the Alvorada Palace; It is

– Fernández came to Brazil again for a bilateral meeting with Lula at the Alvorada Palace; It is may – Fernández traveled to Brasília for a meeting of South American presidents; a bilateral meeting was also held at the Itamaraty Palace.

– Fernández traveled to Brasília for a meeting of South American presidents; a bilateral meeting was also held at the Itamaraty Palace. June – Fernández was in Brasilia again for a bilateral meeting and to commemorate the 200 years of diplomatic relations between the countries.

– Fernández was in Brasilia again for a bilateral meeting and to commemorate the 200 years of diplomatic relations between the countries. July – the two presidents participated in the 62nd Mercosur Summit, held in Puerto Iguazú, an Argentine city that borders Brazil and Paraguay.

Inflation of 113.4% in July

Argentina’s annual official inflation closed the month of July at 113.4%. The data were released on August 15 by Indec (National Institute of Statistics and Censuses of Argentina). The sectors of Communication (12.2%), Leisure and Culture (11.2%), Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco (9%) and Health (9%) led the increase in the month. Here’s the full of the report (1.1 MB, in Spanish).