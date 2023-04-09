A spokesperson for the 1st PT government says that one of the differences between today and 2003 is the “threat to democracy”

Political scientist André Singer, spokesman for the 1st government of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (2003-2007), said that the PT must have “urgency for results” in defense of democracy. Statements were given in an interview with the Globepublished this Sunday (9.Apr.2023).

“Many things have changed since 2003, one of which is the existence of a threat to democracy. This generates a kind of urgency for results, which did not exist in Lula’s first 2 terms.”, said the expert.

Singer classified the invasions of the Três Poderes buildings, in Brasília, on January 8, as “an act of savagery”. For him, “the message left is that Bolsonarism cannot be considered a normal part of the democratic game”.

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) “he is a leader who uses radicalism as a strategy. But he also plays within institutions, for example, running for elections. This needs to be stopped”, he completed.

According to the political scientist, among Lula’s main challenges is to win back the C class – which earns from 2 to 5 minimum wages. Singer stated that the change of side of this social class is due to the support of evangelicals and the military for Bolsonaro, whom he called “‘ideological welders’ of the bolsonarista block”.

In his assessment, Bolsonaro conquered this portion of the electorate for being “seen as a subject outside the system, although it was not”.

Now, Lula needs to maintain his performance in the range of up to 2 minimum wages of family income and improve in the group of 2 to 5 wages. “This is the key to political and electoral distribution in Brazil.“, he spoke.

“It is necessary to generate employment and income, because the material issue tends to prevail in Brazil in relation to issues of a moral order and customs, whose role is different in countries with a more consolidated general income and well-being situation.“, he spoke.

Even with efforts to attract voters, such as the expansion of social programs close to the elections, Bolsonaro lost the race to Lula in 2022. According to Singer, one of the explanations may be “revenge effect”, for having cut the payment of BRL 600 of emergency aid in 2021, one of the worst moments of the pandemic. “My hypothesis is that this voter did not forgive him, because poverty rose much later.”

For Singer, polarization is here to stay, leaving little room for the center.