Former president responded to the question whether he was wearing diapers; statement was given at Belo Horizonte Airport

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) mocked his successor this Friday (6.Oct.2023), Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), and said that the PT member should wear a “diaper” because of the “craps” what he does in the Presidency of the Republic.

“The one who has to wear a diaper is Lula, because of the shit he does 24 hours a day”, said Bolsonaro when answering a question about whether he was wearing diapers or not. The statement was made at Belo Horizonte airport during the former president’s visit to the capital of Minas Gerais.

Watch (25s):

In addition to the statement, the former president also spoke to journalists from Minas Gerais media outlets The time It is Radio Itatiaia in the airport. Bolsonaro criticized the Lula government due to issues such as the time frame, rejected by the STF (Supreme Federal Court), and abortion – which also had its decriminalization guided by the Court.

“Impressively, it seems that I left the Presidency and along came marijuana, abortion, private property, a time frame. It seems like everything was blocked”he declared.

Bolsonaro traveled to Belo Horizonte with former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, current president of PL Mulher. The presence of both was expected at a religious service at the Graça e Paz Church, owned by the federal deputy’s father. Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG), who accompanied the former president.

On the trip, the former Chief Executive visited the “Pingo D’água” daycare center. He was also applauded while going to a restaurant.

Watch (1min):