Estadão Content
10/18/2023 – 20:00

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, said this Wednesday, 18th, that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has begun to analyze whether to veto, sanction or sanction with vetoes the time frame for demarcation of indigenous lands. According to him, however, there is no decision yet.

Padilha spoke to journalists at the door of the Palácio da Alvorada, after a meeting with the president that had the topic as one of the agendas. Ministers Rui Costa (Casa Civil) and Jorge Messias (Advocacia Geral da União), the government leader in Congress, Randolfe Rodrigues, the special secretary for Legal Affairs, Wellington César Lima, and the special secretary for Government Analysis of the House also participated. Civil, Bruno Moretti.

Padilha said that the opinions of some ministries are still missing in the discussion on the time frame, and that the AGU must make a final assessment on the constitutionality of the project. Lula has until Friday, the 20th, to decide on the sanction.